Brewers sign right-handed pitcher Josh Lindblom to a three-year deal

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free agent right-handed pitcher Josh Lindblom (lind-bloom) to a three-year contract. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns.

“We are pleased to sign Josh to a multi-year contract and welcome him and his family to Milwaukee,” said Stearns. “During his time in Korea - and most specifically over the past two seasons - Josh has been as dominant as any pitcher in the world. We believe his combination of stuff, execution and experience will allow him to have success at the Major League level.”

Lindblom, 32, has pitched the majority of the last five seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with the Lotte Giants (2015-17) and Doosan Bears (2018-19). He went 63-34 with a 3.55 ERA in 130 starts in Korea, including 35-7 with a 2.68 ERA in 56 starts over the last two seasons, winning consecutive Choi Dong-Won Awards (KBO Cy Young Award equivalent).

Lindblom was named 2019 KBO Most Valuable Player after going 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 30 starts. He led the KBO in wins, strikeouts (189), WHIP (1.00), opponent batting average (.226) and innings pitched (194.2) while ranking second in ERA.

Lindblom has gone 5-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 1 save in 114 career games (6 starts) in the Major Leagues with Los Angeles-NL (2011-12), Philadelphia (2012), Texas (2013), Oakland (2014) and Pittsburgh (2017).

