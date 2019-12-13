Dodgers Sign RHP Blake Treinen

LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles Dodgers today signed free agent right-handed pitcher Blake Treinen to a one-year contract. Treinen, 31, joins the Dodgers after spending the last two plus seasons with the Oakland Athletics where he went 18-11 with a 2.44 ERA (48 ER/177.0 IP) and 67 saves with 201

Treinen, 31, joins the Dodgers after spending the last two plus seasons with the Oakland Athletics where he went 18-11 with a 2.44 ERA (48 ER/177.0 IP) and 67 saves with 201 strikeouts in 160 games. In his first full season with the Athletics in 2018, he went 9-2 with a career-high 38 saves, a career-best 0.78 ERA (7 ER/80.1 IP) and 100 strikeouts. The 2018 All-Star became the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history with 30 saves, an ERA under 1.00 and 100 strikeouts in the same season. His ERA was the lowest in Major League history among pitchers with 80 or more innings since the earned run became an official stat in 1912. After his 2018 campaign, he was named Major League Relief Pitcher of the Year by Baseball Digest and was on the Baseball America All-Star Team. He finished the season third in the American League in saves and his 88.4% save percentage was seventh in the league.

Last season, the Kansas native went 6-5 with a 4.91 ERA (32 ER/58.2 IP) and 59 strikeouts against 37 walks in 57 games for the Athletics. He finished the season with 16 saves in 21 opportunities before he was non-tendered on December 2. He was originally acquired by the Athletics along with infielder Sheldon Neuse and left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle on July 16, 2017.

In six Major League seasons, he is a combined 26-22 with 71 saves and a 2.97 ERA (132 ER/400.0 IP) and 391 strikeouts. He began his professional career after being drafted by the Athletics in the seventh round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of South Dakota State University.