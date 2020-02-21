Free agent Alcántara suspended
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that free-agent pitcher Victor Alcántara has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that free-agent pitcher Victor Alcántara has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.