news

MLB News

Free agent Alcántara suspended

an hour ago

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that free-agent pitcher Victor Alcántara has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

