Giants add Antoan Richardson, Nick Ortiz to Major League coaching staff

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants announced today that they have hired Antoan Richardson as their First Base, Outfield and Baserunning Coach and Nick Ortiz as the Quality Assurance Coach.

Richardson, 36, was the Giants minor league field coordinator last year in what was his first season in the Giants organization as a coach. Prior to joining the Giants, he worked as a fellow in the Toronto Blue Jays baseball operations department from late 2017 to October 2018 when he was promoted to minor league outfield coordinator. He joined the Giants organization three months later. Richardson appeared in the Majors with the Atlanta Braves in 2011 and with the New York Yankees in 2014. He was originally drafted by the Giants in the 35th round of the 2005 draft out of Vanderbilt University. The Bahamian native made his Major League debut on September 4, 2011, and recorded his first career hit off Clayton Kershaw in his first career at-bat.

Ortiz, 46, has spent the last four seasons in the New York Yankees minor league chain, managing the GCL Yankees West and Rookie-level Pulaski. He made his professional coaching debut with Pulaski in 2016 after starting the season as a scout for the Yankees. Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 34th round of the 1990 draft, Ortiz spent 15 minor league seasons with the Red Sox, Expos, Indians, Dodgers, Yankees, Royals and Cubs (1991-2003) and the independent Atlantic League (2004, ’06-’07) while also playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League for 16 seasons (1991-93, ’96-2007, ’12).

Kapler’s coaching staff includes Craig Albernaz (Bullpen/Catching Coach), Andrew Bailey (Pitching Coach), Brian Bannister (Director of Pitching), Kai Correa (Bench/Infield Coach), Donnie Ecker (Major League Hitting Coach), Ethan Katz (Assistant Pitching Coach), Dustin Lind (Director of Hitting/Major League Assistant Hitting Coach), Nick Ortiz (Quality Assurance Coach), Antoan Richardson (First Base/Outfield/Baserunning Coach), Justin Viele (Major League Hitting Coach) and Ron Wotus (Third Base Coach).