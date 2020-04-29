Hawk Harrelson Statement

Ken “Hawk” Harrelson issued the following statement today in response to the cancellation of 2020 Hall of Fame induction weekend: “This was absolutely the right decision. Everyone’s safety — the fans, the Hall of Famers, their families and friends — is the most important concern. We all need to stay

“This was absolutely the right decision. Everyone’s safety — the fans, the Hall of Famers, their families and friends — is the most important concern. We all need to stay safe and healthy. I do feel badly for the people of Cooperstown and the staff at the Hall of Fame because of what the weekend means to the area, but we all will have fun in July 2021 when we all can join together safely to celebrate two classes on induction weekend.”