MLB to launch 'HBCU PLAY BALL Series' At Florida A&M University in Tallahassee on Saturday, February 29 

Major League Baseball will expand its support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with the launch of its three-school “HBCU PLAY BALL Series,” featuring special events with Florida A&M University (Tallahassee, Fla. – February 29th), Stillman College (Tuscaloosa, Ala. – March 30th) and Claflin University (Orangeburg, S.C. – May 3rd).

Florida A&M University alumni including former MLB All-Star Outfielder Vince Coleman and former MiLB Outfielder Antonio Grissom will appear at the first event of the Series in Tallahassee, which will be held at Florida A&M University’s Moore-Kittles Field this Saturday, February 29th. MLB’s signature youth engagement activity, designed to showcase the fun and casual activities of the sport, will bridge a connection to the HBCUs and highlight them as viable options for both baseball and academics.

The brand new series will build on MLB’s existing efforts, most notably the Andre Dawson Classic (formerly _Urban Invitational_) – an annual tournament named after the Baseball Hall of Famer and FAMU alumnus designed to highlight HBCUs and their baseball programs. Since its inception in 2008, dozens of HBCU athletes who have played in the tournament have been selected in the MLB Draft.

WHO: Vince Coleman– Two-time MLB All-Star Outfielder; 1985 Rookie of the Year; Florida A&M University Alum

Antonio Grissom – Former MiLB Outfielder; Head Coach, Morehouse College; Florida A&M University Alum

David James – Vice President, Baseball & Softball Development, MLB

Del Matthews – Vice President, Baseball Development, MLB

WHEN: Saturday, February 29**th**, 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: Moore-Kittles Field, 2370 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee, FL 32310