Indians promote Justin Toole and Kyle Hudson to Major League coaching staff

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the promotions of JUSTIN TOOLE and KYLE HUDSON to the Major League Coaching Staff. Toole, who will serve as a Hitting Analyst, wrapped up a seven-year professional playing career in the Indians system in 2016, spending that campaign as the Hitting Coach

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the promotions of JUSTIN TOOLE and KYLE HUDSON to the Major League Coaching Staff.

Toole, who will serve as a Hitting Analyst, wrapped up a seven-year professional playing career in the Indians system in 2016, spending that campaign as the Hitting Coach at Short Season-A Mahoning Valley. He served in a similar capacity with Class-A Lake County, Class-A Lynchburg and AA Akron the last three seasons as the Copley, OH resident spent considerable time in the club’s front office during the off-season months. In his new role, Justin will support the hitting coaches through an evidence-based approach, connecting to resources across the organization. Additionally, the University of Iowa alum will assist in the advance scouting process and player transitions between the Minor and Major Leagues.

Hudson will assume the role of Major League Staff Assistant. Following an eight-year professional playing career in 2015, which included a 14-game stint with Baltimore (2011), Kyle became a coach at his alma mater, the University of Illinois, in 2016. The Mattoon, IL native joined the Indians in 2017, serving as Bench Coach in his three campaigns at Lynchburg, Lake County and most recently AAA Columbus. In the new role, Kyle will defensively instruct the club’s outfielders and will be responsible for their in-game positioning. In addition to these duties, he will provide additional support to the Major League coaching and front office staffs in a variety of capacities, including advance preparation. Both Kyle and Justin will travel full-time with the Major League club.