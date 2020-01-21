Joc Pederson, Matt Beaty and Justin Turner to make appearances tomorrow as Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour continues

STEM with the Dodgers WHAT: Members of the Dodgers Baseball Research and Development Department and Bank of America will host local students from the Girls Academic Leadership Academy (GALA) to expose them to careers involving STEM in baseball. GALA is the first and only all girls public school in California

WHAT: Members of the Dodgers Baseball Research and Development Department and Bank of America will host local students from the Girls Academic Leadership Academy (GALA) to expose them to careers involving STEM in baseball. GALA is the first and only all girls public school in California with a focus on STEM.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – Welcome

10:15 a.m. – Stadium Tour

11:00 a.m. – Guest speakers from the Dodgers and Bank of America

12:00 p.m. – Lunch

1:00 p.m. – Interactive activities

WHERE: Stadium Club, Dodger Stadium

Media Parking available in Lot L

Joc Pederson and Matt Beaty to host Dodger Pet Family Photo Day

WHAT: Joc Pederson and Matt Beaty will take photos with fans and their dogs, who will receive a Dodger dog t-shirt.

The event, which will be supported by Bank of America volunteers, will also serve as a donation drive. The team is encouraging fans to bring canned dog food and dry cat food to be donated to PAWS/LA, an agency that assists low-income seniors and people disabled with life threatening illnesses care for their companion animals.

WHO: Dodger outfielder Joc Pederson

Dodger infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22

3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

In a private event tomorrow, Justin Turner will make a surprise visit to a decorated World War II combat veteran in the Los Angeles area.

The Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour presented by Bank of America continues through Tuesday, January 28. This extended week of community outreach and fan appreciation will include 12 events and feature Dodger players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters as well as nearly 150 Bank of America employee volunteers making visits throughout the Southland.