Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic series to Cartagena, Colombia

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local Colombian youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series from *Thursday, November 14th, 2019 *to *Sunday, November 17th, 2019. The free clinics feature former Major League Baseball players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons for approximately 200 local youth.

Players attending* include 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series champion and two-time Gold Glove Award winner Orlando Cabrera *and Silver Slugger Award winner *Michael Barrett, as well as Jolbert Cabrera, Sugar Ray Marimon *and *Orlando Ramírez.These five players combine for 41 seasons and 3,807 games in Major League Baseball.

Clinic details:

Coliseo Chico de Hierro

253, Cl. 30 #18A, Cartegena, Provincia de Cartegena, Bolívar, Colombia

Times:

11/14: Clinic check-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. with instruction running from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

11/15-11/17: Clinic check-in beginning at 8:00 a.m. with instruction running from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information regarding the clinic, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.