Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association to host 20th annual Legends for Youth Dinner on Nov. 7, 2019 at Capitale in New York City

Colorado Springs, CO – *The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) will host the 20th annual *Legends for Youth Dinner. The event will be held in New York City on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Capitale.

Hall of Famer *Tony La Russa *will be honored as the Lifetime Achievement Award winner while two-time World Series champion *Johnny Damon *will receive the Brooks Robinson Community Service Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to former MLB players who have achieved notable accomplishments both on and off the diamond through their contributions to their communities and the game of baseball. The Brooks Robinson Community Service Award is given to a current or former Major Leaguer whose community service exemplifies the unselfish and humble attitude of Brooks Robinson, bettering the lives of the youth in his community.

The 15thannual Heart & Hustle Award will also be presented to the active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game. This winner will be selected from a pool of 30 team winners, and will be announced on the night of the dinner.

Additional dinner attendees include Hall of Famers Harold Baines, Andre Dawson, Goose Gossage, Lee Smith and Joe Torre, as well as Rick Ankiel, Byron Buxton, Chris Capuano, Tino Martinez, Fred McGriff, Jeff McNeil, Lee Smith, Joe Torre, Rickie Weeks, Jr., Tony Wolters and more.

MLBPAA allocates proceeds from the dinner to the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. The Legends for Youth program is a series of free baseball clinics impacting more than 19,000 children each year, designed to provide children with positive role models, teach young players baseball fundamentals and promote the game of baseball.

To purchase a table or tickets for the Legends for Youth Dinner, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at [email protected] or (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.