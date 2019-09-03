Mariners tender contracts to 31 players on MLB roster

SEATTLE, Wash. – Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today that the club has tendered 2020 contracts to 31 players on their Major League roster. Seattle non-tendered infielder Tim Beckham and outfielder Domingo Santana. Seattle’s Major League, 40-man, roster is now at

SEATTLE, Wash. – Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today that the club has tendered 2020 contracts to 31 players on their Major League roster.

Seattle non-tendered infielder Tim Beckham and outfielder Domingo Santana.

Seattle’s Major League, 40-man, roster is now at 38 players.

Major League clubs had to make contract offers (“tender”) to every player on their 40-man roster who is not already signed for the 2020 season by Dec. 2 at 5:00 pm PDT.

Beckham, 29 (turns 30 on January 27), was placed on the Restricted List by Major League Baseball for 80 games on August 6. In 88 games with the Mariners in 2019, he hit .237 (72x304) with 39 runs, 21 doubles, 1 triple, 15 home runs and 47 RBI. He signed with Seattle as a free agent on January 10, 2019. Beckham has appeared in parts of 6 Major League seasons with Tampa Bay (2013, 2015-17), Baltimore (2017-18) and Seattle (2019).

Santana, 27, hit .253 (114x451) with 63 runs, 20 doubles, 1 triple, 21 home runs, 69 RBI and a .770 OPS (.329 OBP / .441 SLG) in 121 games with the Mariners in 2019. Following the All-Star Break, he hit .128 (12x94) with 13 walks and 48 strikeouts in 31 games. He was placed on the 10-day Injured List with right elbow inflammation on August 20 and missed 24 games before being reinstated from the IL on September 17. On July 23, he left the game vs. Texas with right elbow soreness and missed the next 3 games before returning to the lineup as the designated hitter on July 27 vs. Detroit. He appeared exclusively at designated hitter or pinch-hitter for the remainder of the season. Santana struck out 164 times in 2019, 5th-most in the American League.

Santana was acquired by the Mariners from Milwaukee in exchange for Ben Gamel (of) and minor leaguer Noah Zavolas (rhp) on December 21, 2018. He has appeared in parts of 6 Major League seasons with Houston (2014-15), Milwaukee (2015-18) and Seattle (2019).