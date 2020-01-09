2020 Cardinals Spring Training single-game tickets on sale Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 9, 2020 – Individual tickets for 2020 Cardinals Spring Training games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, will go on sale Saturday, January 11, beginning at 9 AM CT. Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium offers Reserved Box, Bleacher and Bullpen Club seating. The Corona Beach

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 9, 2020 – Individual tickets for 2020 Cardinals Spring Training games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, will go on sale Saturday, January 11, beginning at 9 AM CT.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium offers Reserved Box, Bleacher and Bullpen Club seating. The Corona Beach House (formerly known as the Bullpen Club) is Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium’s newest addition featuring all-inclusive tickets with drink rail and four-top table seating.

The team’s 30-game Grapefruit League slate is set to begin on Saturday, February 22 and will conclude on Sunday, March 22. The Cardinals Spring Training schedule features 15 home dates and 15 road games, including three games as the “visiting” team against the Marlins, giving them 18 total games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

To purchase Spring Training single game tickets, or for more information about the schedule or Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, visit cardinals.com/springtraining or call 561-630-1828.

Fans interested in Cardinals Spring Training vacation packages, which include great game tickets, choice of hotel accommodations, rental car with unlimited mileage, an exclusive reception and dinner featuring a season preview with select Cardinals players and personnel, early game entry to watch batting practice and custom Cardinals Spring Training jersey, can visit cardinals.com/vacations or call 1-800-892-7687. #CardsSpringTraining