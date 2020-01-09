2020 PiratesFest expanded times and ticket on-sale dates announced

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced expanded times for 2020 PiratesFest at PNC Park, presented by Chickfil-A Pittsburgh, for Season Ticket Holders as well as the general public. Due to demand, the Pirates will open PNC Park on Friday, January 24 for Season Ticket Holders only from 4 p.m. to 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced expanded times for 2020 PiratesFest at PNC Park, presented by Chickfil-A Pittsburgh, for Season Ticket Holders as well as the general public. Due to demand, the Pirates will open PNC Park on Friday, January 24 for Season Ticket Holders only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, the Saturday, January 25 times are now 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Season Ticket Holders with general public access beginning at 11 a.m., one hour earlier than originally planned. The event will conclude at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“The expanded event is another great added benefit to our Season Ticket Holders to allow them the opportunity to gain access to the park and enjoy the festivities in advance of our general fan base and reconnect with the team,” said Pirates president Travis Williams. “This season we will make it a priority to offer more value and experiences to our most loyal fans and PiratesFest is a perfect place to start.”

The Pirates also announced fans will soon have the opportunity to secure tickets to the autograph sessions/groups taking place throughout the two-day event.

Each autograph session will be made available for a $20 donation to support Pirates Charities and their mission to strengthen the community by supporting organizations and programs aimed at improving the lives of children and adults. Each session will be limited to 150 fans per 90-minute session and each $20 donation will guarantee fans a chance to meet and receive autographs from up to three Pirates players, coaches and alumni.

Pirates Season Ticket Holders will receive the first opportunity to secure tickets to each autograph session through their “MyTix” account starting today, Monday, January 13 at 10 a.m., prior to the public on-sale scheduled for Wednesday, January 15 at 10 a.m.

All autograph sessions will take place in the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge throughout the weekend and players, coaches and alumni are subject to change. Fans who purchase autograph tickets will be guaranteed autographs for their specific sessions/groups.

Tickets for group autograph sessions will be made available at pirates.com/PiratesFest for the general public and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each group and times are below.

Season Ticket Holder Only Sessions:

Friday

4:30 – 6 p.m. Derek Shelton | Adam Frazier | Steven Brault

6 – 7:30 p.m. Joe Musgrove | Jameson Taillon | Ke’Bryan Hayes

Saturday

9:30 - 11 a.m. Kevin Newman | Kevin Kramer | Kyle Crick

General Public Autograph Sessions:

Saturday

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Josh Bell | Cole Tucker | Jacob Stallings

1 – 2:30 p.m. Bryan Reynolds | Mitch Keller | Clay Holmes

2:30- 4 p.m. Trevor Williams | Nick Burdi | Luke Maile

In addition, special “Kids Only” autograph sessions for all kids 14-and-under will be available throughout the Saturday event and do not require a donation. These sessions will take place continuously throughout the event in the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge.