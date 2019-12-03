Five to be inducted into Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2020

BOSTON, MA -- Former Red Sox players Rich Gedman, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and the late Bill Dinneen have been selected as the 2020 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees. Dan Duquette has been chosen as the non-uniformed inductee. In addition, the Red Sox’ 3-0, World Series-clinching win over the

BOSTON, MA -- Former Red Sox players Rich Gedman, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and the late Bill Dinneen have been selected as the 2020 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees. Dan Duquette has been chosen as the non-uniformed inductee.

In addition, the Red Sox’ 3-0, World Series-clinching win over the St. Louis Cardinals on October 27, 2004, has been selected as the “Memorable Red Sox Moment,” a moment in Red Sox history that is regarded for its special significance.

This year’s selections were made by a 21-person committee headed by Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes and comprised of club executives, local and national media members, historians, and fan representatives. The Class of 2020 will be honored at a Red Sox Foundation gala on April 30. More details will be announced at a later date.

Gedman began his professional baseball career in 1977 when he was signed by Boston as a non-drafted free agent out of St. Peter-Marian High School in Worcester, MA. He played 13 major league seasons with the Red Sox (1980-90), Astros (1990), and Cardinals (1991-92), batting .252 with 88 home runs in 1,033 games. He was named an American League All-Star in 1985 and 1986, notably hitting for the cycle on September 18, 1985 in a game against the Blue Jays. He was the primary catcher during Boston’s 1986 AL pennant-winning season, and on April 29 that year he caught Roger Clemens’ 20-strikeout performance against the Mariners. Gedman ranks fourth in club history in games caught (858), and in 2012 he was one of 40 players recognized on the All-Fenway Park Team. He has spent the past nine seasons as a hitting coach in the Red Sox minor league system (2011-19), including the last five with Triple-A Pawtucket.

Ortiz played the final 14 seasons of his 20-year major league career with the Red Sox (2003-16). He hit 483 home runs in 1,953 games with Boston while batting .290 with a .956 OPS, 1,530 RBI, and 2,079 hits. Known as the greatest clutch hitter in Red Sox history, Ortiz is the franchise’s all-time leader in walk-off home runs (10) and game-ending RBI (17) in the regular season. He is one of only five players to record as many as 10 seasons with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI for a single team, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Hank Aaron, and Albert Pujols. Named MVP of the 2004 ALCS and of the 2013 World Series, Ortiz is the Red Sox’ career leader in most postseason categories, including games (76) and home runs (17). He won Games 4 and 5 of the 2004 ALCS with walk-off hits, and in 2013 he hit a pivotal game-tying grand slam in Game 2 of the ALCS. A three-time World Series champion (2004, ’07, ’13), Ortiz’s uniform number (34) was retired by the Red Sox on June 23, 2017. In 2011 he won the Roberto Clemente Award, Major League Baseball’s highest honor for community service.

Ramirez played 19 major league seasons from 1993-2011, including 2001-07 and part of 2008 with Boston as he helped lead the Red Sox to two World Series titles (2004, ’07). He was named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with Boston and earned a Silver Slugger Award in six of them, also finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting six times from 2001-08. In 1,083 games with the Red Sox, Ramirez batted .312 with a .999 OPS, 274 home runs, and 868 RBI. He recorded at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI in six consecutive seasons from 2001-06, including back-to-back seasons with at least 40 home runs and 130 RBI in 2004 and 2005. In 43 career Postseason games with Boston, he hit .321 with a .980 OPS, 11 home runs, and 38 RBI, notably earning World Series MVP honors in 2004. In Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS against the Angels, Ramirez delivered a two-out, three-run, walk-off home run at Fenway Park, one of four homers he would hit that Postseason.

Dinneen spent the 1902-06 seasons and part of 1907 with the Red Sox, known then as the Boston Americans. He also pitched for the Washington Senators (1898-99), Boston Beaneaters (1900-01), and St. Louis Browns (1907-09), and in his 12 major league seasons won 170 games with a 3.01 ERA in 391 appearances, including 352 starts. He started four games in the 1903 World Series, going 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA and earning the clinching victory over the Pirates in Game 8 at Huntington Avenue Grounds, marking the first World Series championship in Red Sox franchise history. Each of Dinneen’s 37 appearances in 1904 was a complete game, as he went 23-14 with a 2.20 ERA in 335.2 innings. He recorded the third no-hitter in Red Sox history on September 27, 1905, striking out six batters and walking two against the White Sox. He ranks among Red Sox all-time leaders in several categories, including complete games (2nd, 156) and ERA (8th, 2.81).

Duquette served as the Red Sox’ General Manager for eight seasons (1994-2001), with the Red Sox posting a winning record in six of those. Boston won the 1995 AL East title and made three Postseason appearances (1995, ’98, ’99) during his tenure, going to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1915-16. Duquette spearheaded several transactions that played a central role in the Red Sox ending an 86-year World Series championship drought in 2004. On July 31, 1997, he acquired Jason Varitek and Derek Lowe from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Heathcliff Slocumb, and later that year he acquired Pedro Martinez from the Montreal Expos. Duquette also signed Manny Ramirez as a free agent in December 2000 and added Johnny Damon via free agency in December 2001. Under Duquette, the Red Sox also drafted Nomar Garciaparra in 1994 and signed Tim Wakefield as a free agent in 1995 after he was released by the Pirates.

In addition to the players and non-uniformed inductees, a “Memorable Red Sox Moment” is also chosen by the panel. This year’s selection is the Red Sox’ 3-0, World Series-clinching win over the St. Louis Cardinals on October 27, 2004. After overcoming a three-games-to-none deficit and winning four consecutive games against the Yankees in the ALCS, the Red Sox carried their momentum into the World Series against a dominant Cardinals team that won 105 games in the regular season. Boston came out on the winning end of an 11-9 slugfest at Fenway Park in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, but Red Sox pitchers would hold the Cardinals to only three runs in the rest of the series, earning a 6-2 win in Game 2 and a 4-1 victory in Game 3. In the deciding Game 4, Johnny Damon led off the first inning with a home run to give Derek Lowe the only run support he would need. With Keith Foulke on the mound, the World Series ended when Edgar Renteria grounded out to the pitcher, who flipped the ball to first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz for the final out, ending an 86-year World Series championship drought for Boston.

The Red Sox Hall of Fame was instituted in 1995 to recognize the outstanding careers of former Red Sox players and managers. To be eligible for nomination, players/managers must have spent at least three years with the Red Sox and must also have been out of uniform as an active player/manager at least three years. The non-uniformed personnel and the memorable moment are chosen by the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame Selection Committee.