2020 White Sox Spring Training single-game tickets on sale

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox announced today that single-game tickets for the 2020 Cactus League season at Camelback Ranch – Glendale (CR-G) are on sale online and by phone. White Sox fans wanting to purchase single-game tickets online can do so by visiting whitesox.com/spring* or camelbackranchbaseball.com*. To order tickets

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox announced today that single-game tickets for the 2020 Cactus League season at Camelback Ranch – Glendale (CR-G) are on sale online and by phone.

White Sox fans wanting to purchase single-game tickets online can do so by visiting whitesox.com/spring or camelbackranchbaseball.com. To order tickets by phone, fans should call 1-800-905-3315.

The White Sox open their 15-game home schedule on Saturday, February 22 vs. the Los Angeles Angels. All Sox home games are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. MST, except for a 6:05 p.m. start on Thursday, March 19 vs. Cleveland and a 12:05 p.m. start on Sunday, March 22 vs. Arizona. The Sox will play host to the Cubs on Friday, March 13.

Single-game tickets start at just $10 per game. Fans save by purchasing single-game tickets in advance (single-game tickets are subject to a $3 price increase per ticket on the day of the game).

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at the CR-G ticket office starting at 10 a.m. MST on Monday, February 3. Ticket office hours prior to Opening Day (Saturday, February 22) are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. MST from Monday-Saturday. On game days, the ticket office remains open for 30 minutes following the conclusion of play.

CR-G offers special promotions and ticket prices throughout the season:

Seniors Stroll the Bases (Every Thursday) – Seniors can stroll the bases following every Thursday game;

– Seniors can stroll the bases following every Thursday game; Discounted Tickets for Military and Seniors – Discounted tickets will be offered to active/retired military and seniors for all Sunday-Wednesday games. Tickets must be purchased on game day at the CR-G box office;

– Discounted tickets will be offered to active/retired military and seniors for all Sunday-Wednesday games. Tickets must be purchased on game day at the CR-G box office; Kids Run the Bases on Sundays – Children, 12 and under, receive a lawn seat for just $5 at all Sunday games. There is a limit of four discounted lawn seats for each full-priced adult ticket. The $5 lawn tickets are available on game day only at the CR-G box office. Following the game, children can run the bases;

– Children, 12 and under, receive a lawn seat for just $5 at all Sunday games. There is a limit of four discounted lawn seats for each full-priced adult ticket. The $5 lawn tickets are available on game day only at the CR-G box office. Following the game, children can run the bases; Budweiser Legends Deck – The Budweiser Legends Deck is an inclusive experience at 21 Feature and Premium games that includes a deluxe ballpark menu served when the stadium opens until the end of the sixth inning. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are available throughout the game.

Season tickets, suites, mini-plans and group seating also are available for purchase at whitesox.com/spring and camelbackranchbaseball.com or by calling the CR-G ticket office at 623-302-5099.