Oakland A’s donate $100,000 to Alameda County Community Food Bank

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­ The Oakland A’s will donate $100,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB) to help fight heightened food availability issues in the East Bay as a result of quarantines stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Fans can also make a donation at www.gofundme.com/AthleticsFoodBank.

“This is an unprecedented time in our community. As we navigate this pandemic, it is crucial that we come together and help those who need us most,” said Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval. “We are grateful for the work of the Alameda County Community Food Bank, its staff, and the volunteers who are working around the clock to address food availability issues and hunger during this difficult time.”

The ACCFB serves one in five of our neighbors – from Berkeley to Fremont, Oakland to Livermore – by distributing millions of healthy meals every year. The ACCFB is on the forefront of new approaches to ending hunger and poverty. For more information on the ACCFB, visit www.accfb.org.