A’s option three players to Las Vegas; reassign one to Minor League camp

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s optioned right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn and outfielders Luis Barrera and Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today. The A’s also reassigned catcher Collin Theroux to their minor league camp. Oakland now has 47 players on the active roster, which includes 33

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s optioned right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn and outfielders Luis Barrera and Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today. The A’s also reassigned catcher Collin Theroux to their minor league camp. Oakland now has 47 players on the active roster, which includes 33 players on the 40-man roster and 14 non-roster invitees.