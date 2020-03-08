A’s option two players to Las Vegas; reassign four to Minor League camp

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s optioned infielder Sheldon Neuse and outfielder Dustin Fowler to Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today. The A’s also reassigned infielder Logan Davidson and outfielders Greg Deichmann, Buddy Reed and Dillon Thomas to their minor league camp. Oakland now has 41 players on the

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s optioned infielder Sheldon Neuse and outfielder Dustin Fowler to Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today. The A’s also reassigned infielder Logan Davidson and outfielders Greg Deichmann, Buddy Reed and Dillon Thomas to their minor league camp. Oakland now has 41 players on the active roster, which includes 31 players on the 40-man roster and 10 non-roster invitees.