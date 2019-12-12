A’s select three in Minor League phase of Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Oakland A’s announced today from the MLB Winter Meetings the results of the Rule 5 Draft. · Vimael Machin, INF, acquired from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations. · Jason Krizan, OF, selected from New York-NL in the Triple-A Phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Oakland A’s announced today from the MLB Winter Meetings the results of the Rule 5 Draft.

· Vimael Machin, INF, acquired from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations.

· Jason Krizan, OF, selected from New York-NL in the Triple-A Phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

· Jose Colina, C, selected from Cleveland in the Triple-A Phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

· Deivy Mendez, RHP, selected from San Diego in the Triple-A Phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

· Mark Payton, OF, selected by Cincinnati in the Major League Phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

A player selected in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft must be kept on the Major League 25-man roster of the drafting team for the entirety of next season, and the selected player must remain active (not on the injured list) for a minimum of 90 days. If the player does not remain on the Major League roster, he will be placed on waivers before being offered back to the team from which he was selected.

Machin, 26, was taken by Philadelphia with the 15th pick of the Major League Phase of the Rule 5 Draft. He hit a combined .295 (132-for-447) with 54 runs, 27 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 65 RBI with 69 walks and a .390 on-base percentage with a .412 slugging mark in 129 combined games with Double-A Tennessee (117 games) and Triple-A Iowa (12 games) in the Chicago-NL organization. The left-handed hitting shortstop was a 2019 Mid-Season All-Star in the Southern League, the MiLB.com Southern League Player of the Month for May and earned Player of the Week honors for the week of May 26. In five minor league seasons, all with the Cubs, he has hit .265 (402-for-1516) with 200 runs, 78 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 206 RBI and a .358 on-base percentage in 451 career games. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, he graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and attended Puerto Rico’s Baseball Academy High School. He was selected by the Cubs in the 10th round of the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Krizan, 30, hit .275 (106-for-386) with 51 runs, 31 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 65 RBI and a .358 on-base percentage in 117 games combined across Triple-A Syracuse (20) and Double-A Binghamton (97) last season. He was signed as a minor league free agent with New York-NL in 2018. In nine minor league seasons with the Detroit (2011-18) and New York-NL (2019) organizations, he has hit .271 (958-for-3534) with 206 doubles, 24 triples, 66 home runs, 461 RBI and a .350 on-base percentage. He was selected by Detroit in the 8th round of the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Colina, 21, hit .372 (32-for-86) with 19 runs, six doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 20 RBI with a .443 on-base percentage and a .744 slugging mark in 29 games with the Arizona League Indians Blue after signing with Cleveland as a minor league free agent on June 10, 2019. In five minor league seasons, he has hit .243 (99-for-408) with 47 runs, 15 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 56 RBI and a .314 on-base percentage in 129 career games with Chicago-AL (2015-18) and Cleveland (2019). The right-handed hitting catcher began his career with the Chicago-AL organization after being signed as an international free agent on July 10, 2014.

Mendez, 24, appeared in 25 games for Single-A Lake Elsinore (7) and Short-A Tri-City (18) last season, going 2-1 with six saves and a 4.20 ERA (14 er in 30.0 ip). He struck out 33 and walked 14. In seven minor league seasons with the Tampa Bay (2013-18), Pittsburgh (2018) and San Diego (2019), he is 9-24 with eight saves and a 5.42 ERA (154 er in 255.2 ip). In 2018, he appeared in eight games for Napa in the Pacific Association, going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA (6 er in 11.2 ip). He signed as an International Free Agent with Tampa Bay on July 2, 2012.