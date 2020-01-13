Angels announce 2020 single-game ticket on sale & promotional schedule

ANAHEIM – The Los Angeles Angels announced today that single-game tickets for the 2020 Season will go on sale today, January 13th beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at angels.com or by calling 714-4-ANGELS. The Angel Stadium Box Office will begin selling single-game tickets on Monday,

ANAHEIM – The Los Angeles Angels announced today that single-game tickets for the 2020 Season will go on sale today, January 13th beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at angels.com or by calling 714-4-ANGELS. The Angel Stadium Box Office will begin selling single-game tickets on Monday, February 3rd.

In addition, the Club has released the 2020 Promotional Schedule, which begins with the Angels Home Opener against the American League Champion Houston Astros on Friday, April 3rd. Fans can expect to see an array of exciting giveaways, including a Trout 3x MVP Bobblehead, Ohtani Cycle Bobblehead, Ohtani Snow Globe, Hawaiian Shirt, Hockey Helmet Beanie, and Growler. Angel Stadium will also host the return of popular events such as Star Wars Night, Country Weekend (including a Post-Game Concert featuring Chase Rice), Christmas in June, Hawaiian Weekend, Ducks Night, Saturday Night Fireworks, and Family Sundays & Kids Run the Bases. Please see the schedule on the following page for the full list of giveaways and events.

Visit angels.com/promotions throughout the season for the most up to date list of giveaways and events. All promotional giveaways are distributed to the first 30,000 fans in attendance, unless otherwise stated. Game dates, times, opponents, prices, promotions, and events are subject to change without prior notice.

ANGELS 2020 PROMOTIONAL EVENTS CALENDAR

4/3 WALL CALENDAR

Home Opener

4/4 TROUT 3X MVP BOBBLEHEAD

SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

4/5 TOTE BAG

4/24 OHTANI CYCLE BOBBLEHEAD

4/25 ROLL-UP BLANKET

SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

5/1 OHTANI-WAN KENOBI BOBBLEHEAD

Star Wars Night

5/2 MLB NETWORK TOTE BAG

SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

5/3 FAMILY SUNDAY & KIDS RUN THE BASES*

5/13 COOLER BAG

5/15 COWBELL

Country Weekend

5/16 POST-GAME CONCERT FT. CHASE RICE

SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Country Weekend

5/17 FAMILY SUNDAY & KIDS RUN THE BASES*

5/25 MEMORIAL DAY FIREWORKS

5/30 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

5/31 ANGELS RALLY MONKEY

FAMILY SUNDAY & KIDS RUN THE BASES*

6/12 OHTANI SNOW GLOBE

Christmas in June

6/13 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Christmas in June

6/14 FAMILY SUNDAY & KIDS RUN THE BASES*

6/19 HAWAIIAN SHIRT

Hawaiian Weekend

6/20 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Hawaiian Weekend

6/21 PLAYING CARDS**

FAMILY SUNDAY & KIDS RUN THE BASES*

Father’s Day

7/11 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

7/31 OHTANI VINTAGE SHIRT

‘70s Throwback Weekend

8/1 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

‘70s Throwback Weekend

8/2 FAMILY SUNDAY & KIDS RUN THE BASES*

8/3 TRADING CARD PACK

8/14 ROPE HAT

8/15 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

8/16 FAMILY SUNDAY & KIDS RUN THE BASES*

8/19 OHTANI PILLOW

8/21 FANNY PACK

8/22 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

9/4 HOCKEY HELMET BEANIE

Ducks Night

9/5 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

9/25 GROWLER

9/26 SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Fan Appreciation

ALL GIVEAWAYS ARE FOR THE FIRST 30,000 FANS IN ATTENDANCE, UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED.

*Kids Run the Bases is a post-game participatory event for fans ages 3-13.

**First 20,000 adults in attendance.

Visit angels.com/promotions throughout the season for the most up to date list of giveaways and events. Game dates, times, opponents, prices, promotions, and events are subject to change without prior notice.