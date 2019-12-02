Astros Announce 2020 Contract Tenders

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have tendered 2020 Major League contracts to all but one of their unsigned 40-man roster players, as RHP Aaron Sanchez was not tendered a contract and is now a free agent eligible to sign with other Major League clubs. Tonight marks the deadline for

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have tendered 2020 Major League contracts to all but one of their unsigned 40-man roster players, as RHP Aaron Sanchez was not tendered a contract and is now a free agent eligible to sign with other Major League clubs. Tonight marks the deadline for all Major League clubs to tender contracts to players on their 40-man rosters. The announcement was made by Astros President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow.

Additionally, the Astros and RHP Joe Biagini agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2020 season to avoid arbitration.

The Astros have eight arbitration eligible players remaining on their 40-man roster: SS Carlos Correa, IF Aledmys Díaz, RHP Chris Devenski, OF Jake Marisnick, RHP Lance McCullers Jr., RHP Roberto Osuna, RHP Brad Peacock and OF George Springer.

With the removal of Sanchez, the Astros 40-man roster now stands at 38 players.