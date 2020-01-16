Astros avoid arbitration with Springer

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros and OF George Springer have agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2020 season, avoiding the arbitration process. The announcement was made by Astros Owner & Chairman Jim Crane. Springer, 30, had the best season of his Major League career in 2019,

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros and OF George Springer have agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2020 season, avoiding the arbitration process. The announcement was made by Astros Owner & Chairman Jim Crane.

Springer, 30, had the best season of his Major League career in 2019, hitting .292 (140x479) with 20 doubles, 39 home runs, 96 RBI, six stolen bases and a .974 OPS (.383 OBP/.591 SLG) in 122 games for the Astros. He made his third consecutive All-Star Game appearance, his second consecutive start, and earned an AL Silver Slugger Award. Springer set career highs last season in home runs, RBI, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS, while ranking fourth in the AL in slugging and OPS, fifth in homers and seventh in on-base percentage (.383). He hit 12 of his home runs last year as leadoff shots and now has 36 career leadoff homers, which ranks tied for ninth in Major League history. Springer has played six Major League seasons (2014-19), all with the Astros, appearing in 744 career games.

Following today’s agreement, IF Aledmys Díaz is the only arbitration eligible player remaining on the Astros 40-man roster.