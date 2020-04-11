Astros Foundation makes $100,000 donation to Alex Bregman’s FEEDHOU campaign

HOUSTON, TX - The Astros Foundation has pledged a $100,000 donation to Alex Bregman’s FEEDHOU fundraising campaign, which benefits the Houston Food Bank. Yesterday, Bregman officially launched FEEDHOU, a $1.0 million fundraising campaign to help feed Houston-area residents during the COVID-19 crisis. Proceeds from the campaign directly benefit the Houston

Yesterday, Bregman officially launched FEEDHOU, a $1.0 million fundraising campaign to help feed Houston-area residents during the COVID-19 crisis. Proceeds from the campaign directly benefit the Houston Food Bank. Bregman kicked off This fundraising effort by making a $100,000 pledge of his own. Gallery Furniture owner Jim McInvale (“Mattress Mack”) is partnering with Bregman in this initiative and also made a $100,000 pledge yesterday. The Astros Foundation has stepped up to match the efforts of Mattress Mack and Bregman.

“Whitney and I are extremely proud of Alex - and several other Astros players, for the way they’ve stepped up to support our city at this critical time,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “Our players continue to show their love for our community and we are happy to join forces with Alex to provide food for those who need it most during this time.”

Additionally, Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, will make a donation to the Houston Food Bank as well. Last week, the couple announced that for the next several weeks, Verlander would donate his paycheck each week to a worthy organization that is assisting with the COVID-19 crisis. The Houston Food Bank is the first recipient of these donations. Bregman and Verlander are two of several Astros players that have made recent donations to organizations assisting with the COVID-19 crisis.

Bregman and his fiancée, Reagan Howard, spent yesterday volunteering at the Houston Food Bank, sorting food and preparing meals for delivery.

“I want to personally thank Jim and the Astros Foundation for supporting our efforts. We are extremely grateful for this donation.” Bregman said. “I’m honored to partner with the Houston Food Bank to help feed our community during this difficult time. My hope is that the community will rally around FEEDHOU and we can reach our $1.0 million goal quickly.”

Those interested in supporting FeedHOU with a donation can visit https://app.mobilecause.com/f/2qq5/n?vid=6xd9s.