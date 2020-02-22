Astros-Nationals game called due to rain

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Tonight’s Astros-Nationals game at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches was called after two full innings due to rain. The game was the Spring Training opener for both clubs and a rematch of the 2019 World Series. No makeup game is scheduled at this time.

Astros starter RHP Christian Javier hurled 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He threw 29 pitches with eighteen strikes. Astros first baseman Taylor Jones singled in the first inning for the game’s only hit.

The two clubs will face off again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. LHP Framber Valdez will start for Houston vs. Nationals RHP Austin Voth. NOTE: The Astros clubhouse will open to media at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

