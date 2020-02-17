Astros sign right-handed pitcher Jared Hughes

Earlier today, the Astros signed right-handed pitcher Jared Hughes to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. In his Major League career, Hughes is 29-24 in 524 career appearances (all in relief) with a 2.88 ERA. He was 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 72

Earlier today, the Astros signed right-handed pitcher Jared Hughes to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. In his Major League career, Hughes is 29-24 in 524 career appearances (all in relief) with a 2.88 ERA. He was 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 72 combined games for the Reds and Phillies in 2019.