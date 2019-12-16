Astros Spring Training single game tickets on sale now

HOUSTON — Single game tickets for Astros 2020 Spring Training games are on sale and can be purchased online at astros.com/springtraining and mlb.com/fitteamballpark, by calling (877) 935-5668 or by visiting the Box Office at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33407). Spring Training

Spring Training tickets are available online 24/7. The Box Office at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is open during regular business hours, but will be closed during the holiday season starting on Dec. 23 and will reopen on Jan. 2, 2020.

The 2019 American League Champion Astros will kick off their 2020 Spring Training season with a rematch of the 2019 World Series as they host the Washington Nationals on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6:05 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game. The Astros and Nationals will square off a total of six times during the 2020 Spring Training season.

Highlights from the Astros home Spring Training schedule include three games vs. the popular St. Louis Cardinals (Feb. 26, March 1, March 16), three games vs. the New York Mets (Feb. 29, March 6, March 10) and a Saturday visit by the Boston Red Sox (March 14). The Astros will also host the Braves (March 20), Tigers (March 9) and Marlins (Feb. 25, March 4, March 15) at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in 2020.

The best fireworks show in Palm Beach County takes place at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, including after the Astros home games against the Nationals on Feb. 22 and the Mets on March 6.

Full-season ticket packages for all 30 games at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, as well as Astros or Nationals 15-game season plans, are now available by calling 561-500-HITS (4487).

Four-game Flex Plans are available exclusively at www.fitteamballpark.com/flex-pack/

For more information about Season Plans, Suites or Party Decks, fans can visit fitteamballpark.com or call 561-500-HITS (4487).