Atlanta Braves Chop Fest Weekend scheduled for January 24 and 25

ATLANTA -- The Braves will hold their annual Chop Fest Weekend on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25.

The weekend will begin Friday night at 7 p.m. with the Chop Fest Gala benefiting the Atlanta Braves Foundation held at the Coca-Cola Roxy. Attendees will arrive via a red-carpet entrance, and the event will feature music, art, live and silent auction items, an open bar, food and once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the members of the 2020 Atlanta Braves.

Saturday fans can interact with Braves players and alumni throughout SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Activities include:

• player autographs

• player photo opportunities

• Q&A panels

• baseball clinics

• interactive exhibits and much more

“Chop Fest Weekend is an incredible time for our fans to celebrate and interact with our team,” said Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO. “We look forward to this weekend every year as a way to engage our fans before Spring Training begins.”

Chop Fest Gala tickets are $200 (or $150 for Braves A-List members) and can be purchased at www.braves.com/gala.

Tickets are not required for Saturday’s activities and entry is free except for the autograph sessions. Prices and tickets for the autograph sessions will be available on a later date. All information on Chop Fest Weekend can be found at www.braves.com/chopfest.