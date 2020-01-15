Attendees announced for 81st annual Boston BBWAA Awards dinner

BOSTON, MA—Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and Red Sox players Xander Bogaerts, Marcus Walden, Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, and Triston Casas are among the honorees who will be attending the 81st annual awards dinner of the Boston Chapter, Baseball Writers Association of America, scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday,

BOSTON, MA—Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and Red Sox players Xander Bogaerts, Marcus Walden, Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, and Triston Casas are among the honorees who will be attending the 81st annual awards dinner of the Boston Chapter, Baseball Writers Association of America, scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, January 16 at the Seaport Hotel.

Others expected to be in attendance are Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, President and CEO Sam Kennedy, Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager Raquel Ferreira, Vice President of Community, Alumni and Player Relations Pam Kenn, former Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy, and former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill.

The dinner will also include an auction featuring high-end prizes and a 50/50 raffle which will benefit The Sports Museum.