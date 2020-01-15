Autograph & VIP Experience Tickets For Dodger Fanfest On Sale Tomorrow At 9 a.m.

LOS ANGELES – The Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., with free admission, entertainment, fun and games for fans of all ages. Starting tomorrow at 9:00 a.m., tickets for player autographs, player meet

LOS ANGELES – The Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., with free admission, entertainment, fun and games for fans of all ages. Starting tomorrow at 9:00 a.m., tickets for player autographs, player meet and greets, the opportunity to take a selfie with a player, behind-the-scenes tours and other VIP experiences will go on sale at Dodgers.com/FanFest. A portion of the proceeds from autograph and VIP experience tickets benefit the programs of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF).

Due to construction, this year’s event will be held in Dodger Stadium Parking Lots P and N (outside of Top Deck and Right Field Reserve). FanFest is free and open to the public, but digital tickets are required and can only be claimed at Dodgers.com/FanFest. Fans must also download the MLB.com Ballpark App on their smart phones, which is the exclusive way of presenting their digital tickets for admission. Parking is free, and parking gates will open for the event at 9:30 a.m.

FanFest features appearances and autograph opportunities from Dodger players, coaches and alumni in addition to a live stage program, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Mystery Bag Fundraiser and ‘Yard Sale’ – featuring past promotional items, t-shirts and more - and family-friendly activities such as batting cages, game inflatables, a rock wall, carnival games, video games, live music, photo opportunities, food and beverages. In addition, season tickets, premium tickets, individual and group tickets will be on sale during the event.

To allow fans the opportunity to maximize their time at FanFest, the Dodgers will offer a priority pass to give fans access to faster moving lines at select popular activities and autographs. While supplies last, priority passes will be available for purchase at Dodgers.com/FanFest.

In addition to Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino, FanFest will also feature fan-friendly activations from 99 Cents Only Stores, Dodgers Training Academy, LA County Department of Mental Health, Fuelster, Jim Beam, LA Times, Levelwear and UCLA Health.

FanFest will take place rain or shine. More information on the event, and a schedule of player and coach autograph opportunities can be found at Dodgers.com/FanFest.