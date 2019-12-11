Bill Schmidt honored as West Coast Scout of the Year

SAN DIEGO – Colorado Rockies Vice President of Scouting Bill Schmidt was honored as the West Coast Scout of the Year tonight at the 36th annual Scout of the Year reception at the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. This is the second consecutive year that a Rockies

SAN DIEGO – Colorado Rockies Vice President of Scouting Bill Schmidt was honored as the West Coast Scout of the Year tonight at the 36th annual Scout of the Year reception at the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif.

This is the second consecutive year that a Rockies employee has been honored as the Scout of the Year after Special Assistant to the General Manager Danny Montgomery was awarded the East Coast Scout of the Year in 2018. Schmidt becomes the fourth scout in franchise history to be honored with the award, joining Montgomery, Pat Daugherty (Midwest Scout of the Year, 2005) and Bruce Andrew (West Coast Scout of the Year, 1998).

Schmidt began his direction of the Rockies’ scouting department in 1999 and was named the vice president of scouting in 2007. He joined the Rockies from the Cleveland Indians where he served four seasons as the national crosschecker (1995-99). Prior to the Indians, Schmidt scouted for the New York Yankees (1988-1995), worked in the Major League Baseball Scouting Bureau (1987-88) and scouted for the Cincinnati Reds (1982-84).