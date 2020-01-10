Blue Jays agree to terms with three players

The TorontoBlue Jays have agreed to terms on 2020 contracts with INFBrandon Drury (US $2,050,000), RHP Ken Giles (US $9,600,000), and RHP Matt Shoemaker (US $4,200,000). The Blue Jays have no remaining arbitration-eligible players on the roster. Drury, 27, hit .218 (91-for-418) with 21 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs

The Toronto**Blue Jays** have agreed to terms on 2020 contracts with INF**Brandon Drury** (US $2,050,000), RHP Ken Giles *(US $9,600,000), and *RHP Matt Shoemaker (US $4,200,000). The Blue Jays have no remaining arbitration-eligible players on the roster.

Drury, 27, hit .218 (91-for-418) with 21 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 41 RBI in 120 games last season. The right-handed batter played six different positions over the course of the season and recorded a nine-game hitting streak from July 31-August 12, the longest single-season streak of his career. The Grants Pass, OR, native was acquired by the Blue Jays along with OF Billy McKinney in exchange for LHP J.A. Happ on July 26, 2018. In five Major League seasons, he has combined to bat .251 with 47 home runs and 175 RBI for three different teams.

Giles, 29, went 2-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 23 saves across 53.0 innings pitched for Toronto last season. He led the Majors with a 95.8 save percentage and ranked first among AL relievers in strikeout rate (39.9%), third in ERA and tied for eighth in saves. The Albuquerque, NM, native was acquired by the Blue Jays along with RHP David Paulino and RHP Hector Perez in exchange for RHP Roberto Osuna on July 30, 2018. In six Major League seasons, he has accumulated a career record of 14-18 with a 2.67 ERA and 114 saves for three different teams.

Shoemaker, 33, made five starts before landing on the 10-day injured list with left knee sprain on April 21. He missed the remainder of the season after undergoing ACL reconstruction and medial meniscus repair on April 30. He was then was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 15. In his five outings in 2019, the seven-year veteran held a 3-0 record with a 1.57 ERA, nine walks and 24 strikeouts across 28.2 innings. The Wyandotte, MI, native has accumulated a career record of 43-32 with a 3.81 ERA in 98 starts with the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays.