Blue Jays Announce 2020 Minor League Appointments

The Field Managers for the upcoming Minor League season will be Ken Huckaby (Buffalo-AAA), Cesar Martin (New Hampshire-AA), Donnie Murphy (Dunedin-High A), Luis Hurtado (Lansing-Low A), Brent Lavallee (Vancouver-Short-Season), Jose Mayorga (Bluefield-Rookie Advanced), Dennis Holmberg (Gulf Coast-Rookie), and Dane Fujinaka (Dominican Summer League).

The organization has made the following internal coordinator promotions: Matt Buschmann has been promoted to Director of Pitching Development while remaining as the Major League Bullpen Coach; Casey Candaele has been named Field Coordinator; Dallas McPherson has been named Skill Development Coordinator; John Tamargo Jr. has taken the role of Short-Season Field Coordinator; Cory Popham will serve as Pitching Programs Coordinator & GCL Pitching Coach; Matt Tracy has been named the Pitching Analysis Coordinator & GCL Assistant Pitching Coach; Harry Roberson has taken the role of New Hampshire Development Coach; David Aardsma has been named Rehab Pitching Coordinator; Michael Rivera will serve as an Assistant to Player Development; and Matthew von Roemer will serve as Technology Operations Coordinator.

New affiliate hires this season are: Phil Cundari as Pitching Coach for Lansing; Matt Hague as Swing Consultant & Hitting Coach for Dunedin; Ryan Wright as Hitting Coach for Lansing; David Howell as Development Coach for Buffalo; Taylor Hill as Development Coach for Dunedin; Reed Kienle as a Minor League Hitting Analyst; Zach Stewart as Minor League Assistant Coach & Batting Practice Pitcher; and Sonia De La Cruz as Education Coordinator.

Joining the High Performance department this year include: Brandon Stone as Sports Science Coordinator, who joins us from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee; Matt Hunter as Vancouver S&C Coach; Tommy LaBriola as Bluefield S&C Coach; Kara Terry as Lansing’s Dietitian; Leila Hughel-Deeds as Dunedin’s Dietitian; Michael Moh as an Assistant Dietitian based out of the Performance Development Complex and the Dominican Republic; John Lannan as Mental Performance Coach for Dunedin and Buffalo, with Matthew Galvez covering Short-Season teams as an Assistant Mental Performance Coach; and Drew MacDonald in a dual role as a Major League Assistant & Athletic Training Coordinator.

The High Performance department has also had the following promotions and role changes: Scott Peters has taken a new role as Medical Research Coordinator; Phil Dimino as Rehab Coordinator; Michael Rendon as Assistant Athletic Training Coordinator; Jeremy Chiang as Nutrition Coordinator; Stephanie Wilson as Special Assistant, Nutrition; and Reeve Bergesen as High Performance & Player Development Project Manager.