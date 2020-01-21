Blue Jays announce 2020 promotions & events schedule

The Toronto Blue Jays today released its 2020 Promotions & Events Schedule, which contains eagerly anticipated collectible items, with an emphasis on player bobbleheads and jerseys; the return of many signature events that Blue Jays fans have come to know and love, like Canada Day presented by Honda and Pride

The Toronto Blue Jays today released its 2020 Promotions & Events Schedule, which contains eagerly anticipated collectible items, with an emphasis on player bobbleheads and jerseys; the return of many signature events that Blue Jays fans have come to know and love, like Canada Day presented by Honda and Pride Night presented by TD; and the introduction of brand-new Specialty Tickets.

In addition, the Blue Jays could not wait a single pitch to share New Blue giveaway items with fans, reflecting the team’s recently revealed new alternate uniform throughout the 2020 schedule!

Player Collectibles

Commemorating historic moments from several Blue Jays’ rookie seasons, the 2020 schedule features four player bobblehead giveaways: a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run Counter Bobblehead giveaway (March 28), tallying his record 91 dingers at the 2019 Home Run Derby; a Cavan Biggio “Hit for the Cycle” Bobblehead (May 18), authentically wearing the same away uniform greys; a “Bo Flow” Bobblehead (August 3), complete with Bo’s iconic brunette locks and donning a New Blue uniform; and a Vlad & Dad Dual Bobblehead (July 1) for Canada Day.

In addition to bobbleheads, the 2020 schedule also includes two replica player jersey giveaway nights and two custom player themed apparel giveaways: a Hyun-Jin Ryu Blue Replica Jersey (June 26); a Randal Grichuk New Blue Replica Jersey (July 31); a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Piña Power Beach Shirt Giveaway (June 6); and a Hyun-Jin Ryu Designed Hat (August 29).

The Classics

The Blue Jays throw the first pitch of the season on Opening Day (March 26) on the first of a four-game series for Opening Weekend presented by TD, which includes three different giveaway items: a Blue Jays New Blue T-Shirt giveaway and a 2020 Magnet Schedule on Opening Day, with the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run Counter Bobblehead giveaway on Saturday.

Get your change ready because Loonie Dogs Night presented by Schneiders will take place on every Tuesday home game in 2020!

Country fans and music lovers should tune in for Blue Jays Country Day (May 23) with a Blue Jays Army Green Hat giveaway and a two-day Summer Sound Festival presented by Bacardi (July 3 & 4). Fans can colour the ballpark rainbow on June 4 for Pride Night presented by TD, with a Blue Jays Rainbow Towel giveaway. Plus, we have sent an invite through the galaxy to Star Wars Day presented by Toys “R” Us on August 15 featuring a Blue Jays Chewbacca Messenger Bag Giveaway.

For the littlest Blue Jays fans, families can continue to enjoy kid-friendly activities in 2020, including Jr. Jays Opening Day (April 12), Jr. Jays Sesame Street Weekend (July 18 & 19), and Jr. Jays Sundays, all presented by Boston Pizza.

Beat the Heat in the City

The Blue Jays are back home for the unofficial Canadian kickoff to summer – Victoria Day (May 18) – and the August Civic long weekend (July 31 to August 3)! Fans will want to stay home from the cottage and come out to the ballpark for a Cavan Biggio “Hit for the Cycle” Bobblehead on Victoria Day, and on the August long weekend for four days of giveaways and events: a Randal Grichuk Replica Jersey giveaway on Friday, Blue Jays Floppy Hat giveaway on Saturday, Jr. Jays Sunday presented by Boston Pizza the following day, and a grand finale “Bo Flow” Bobblehead giveaway on Monday!

*“We’re still friends, right?” *

Join us for new events at the ballpark in 2020: dress as your favourite superhero at Marvel Day at the Ballpark presented by Toys “R” Us on June 27, with a Blue Jays Spider-Man Figurine giveaway and bring your FRIENDS out on July 17 for Sitcom Night, with a Blue Jays F∙R∙I∙E∙N∙D∙S T-Shirt giveaway.

Introducing Specialty Tickets

Above and beyond regular game tickets and giveaways, the Blue Jays are launching Specialty Tickets in 2020, which offer special giveaways and experiences only available with the purchase of a specialty ticket add on. Fans simply buy their game ticket and then select the specialty ticket option to guarantee that game’s event or giveaway.

Starting with four games, the first specialty ticket runs on April 11 with Yoga Night at the Ballpark, where specialty ticket purchasers will receive access to a yoga session on the Rogers Centre field and a Blue Jays Yoga Mat. Other specialty ticket games include Hello Kitty Day (May 2), Peanuts Day (September 5), and College & University Night (September 18), with more dates and themes to be announced closer to the season.

For the full 2020 Promotions & Events Schedule, see the email attachment or visit bluejays.com/promotions.

Blue Jays single game tickets, specialty tickets, and offers – including The Lead Off, Family Value Combo, and Friday Night Freedom Bundle – go on sale beginning Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at bluejays.com/tickets. 40+, 24+, and 12+ Ticket Packs are available now.