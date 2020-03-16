Blue Jays roster moves

The Toronto Blue Jays have selected INF Joe Panik to the 40-man roster. RHP Yennsy Diaz has been placed on the 60-day injured list (right lat strain). Panik, 29, batted .381 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI in 10 Spring Training contests. The 6-1, 200 lb. left-handed

Panik, 29, batted .381 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI in 10 Spring Training contests. The 6-1, 200 lb. left-handed hitter split his 2019 season between the Giants (103 games) and the Mets (39 games), and posted a .244/.315/.336 line with 28 extra-base hits along the way. The 29th overall selection of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting while winning a World Series ring in 2014. He was also named an All-Star in 2015 and claimed a Gold Glove Award in 2016. The infielder has played in six Major League seasons, batting .271 with 121 doubles, 19 triples, 38 homers and 233 RBI across 682 contests.

Diaz, 23, spent most of his 2019 campaign with Double-A New Hampshire but made one appearance for the Blue Jays on August 4, working 0.2 innings. The right-hander made 24 starts and a pair of relief outings for the Fisher Cats, going 11-9 with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. Over the course of five Minor League seasons, the native of Azua, Dominican Republic, holds a 34-26 record and a 3.84 ERA.