Blue Jays sign INF Travis Shaw

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with free agent INF Travis Shaw on a one-year contract (US $4,000,000). To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Richard Ureña has been designated for assignment.

Toronto’s 40-man roster now stands at 40.

Shaw, 29, slashed .157/.281/.270 over 86 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. The left-handed batter also spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons in Milwaukee where he recorded 57 doubles, 63 home runs, 187 RBI and an .844 OPS over those two campaigns. The Washington Court House, OH, native was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the ninth round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft and has combined to bat .243 with 99 homers and 310 RBI across five Major League seasons.

Ureña, 23, slashed .243/.273/.324 over 30 games for the Toronto Blue Jays last season. The 6-0, 195 lb. switch-hitter spent most of the 2019 season with Triple-A Buffalo, where he hit .274 with 18 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 52 RBI in 98 games. He was signed as an international free agent by the Blue Jays in 2012. Over seven Minor League seasons the San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, native has combined for .270 average with 218 extra-base hits and 331 RBI across 680 games.