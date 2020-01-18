Blue Jays unveil #NEWBLUE alternate uniform

The Toronto Blue Jays today unveil New Blue: a new alternate uniform launching for the 2020 season. An original classic, New Blue is reminiscent of beloved Blue Jays teams and players of the past and reimagined into a modern alternate uniform. The new alternate option can be worn for both

The Toronto Blue Jays today unveil New Blue: a new alternate uniform launching for the 2020 season. An original classic, New Blue is reminiscent of beloved Blue Jays teams and players of the past and reimagined into a modern alternate uniform. The new alternate option can be worn for both home and away games, while the alternate blue and grey options will remain a part of the Blue Jays lineup; the red jersey will be specially reserved for Canada Day on July 1. New Blue was unveiled today to Blue Jays fans at its third-annual Winter Fest presented by TD; there will be a second presentation on Sunday for Winter Fest attendees (tickets available at bluejays.com/winterfest).

New Blue threads together Blue Jays history and future, for our fans; from those who remember sitting on an aluminum bench at Exhibition Stadium 43-years ago, to fans eagerly planning their return to the ballpark this season to watch young players full of passion, ready to represent an entire nation.

“For years, Blue Jays fans have expressed a desire for the revival of the baby blues. As we began thinking about what an adaption of the old uniform could look like, we polled our current players on various designs and the response was unanimously aligned with what we have heard from fans,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. “With that feedback, the decision was very clear. We are thrilled to share this original New Blue alternate uniform with Blue Jays fans across Canada.”

Authentic and replica versions of the new jersey and cap will be available for sale at Rogers Centre on both days of Winter Fest; following that, they will be available at Rogers Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre Jays Shop locations, and online starting February 1 on Fanatics MLBshop.com.

Fans can experience the debut of New Blue on the field at Opening Day 2020 and look forward to the new colour featured throughout the Blue Jays Promotions & Events Schedule, launching on Tuesday, Jan. 21. 2020 single game tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.

Please find live coverage from the New Blue alternate uniform unveiling at Winter Fest on Twitter by following @BlueJays. High resolution images and video footage from the launch will be shared later this afternoon.