Braves to Introduce a New Digital Documentary Series 'Behind the Braves: 2020 Atlanta Braves Spring Training'

ATLANTA (February 3, 2020) – The Atlanta Braves will introduce a new, weekly digital documentary series during their inaugural season at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. beginning Thursday, February 20. The series will air on the Braves YouTube channel, with short teaser clips shared across the team’s social platforms.

“Our fans enjoy behind-the-scenes content and we felt this would be the ultimate way to have them see what happens as the team prepares for the upcoming season,” said Adam Zimmerman, Braves senior vice president of marketing. “We feel this series will show the hard work put in by our players and coaches with a little glimpse of their life off the field as well.”

Titled, Behind the Braves: 2020 Atlanta Braves Spring Training, the series will take an in-depth look at the new Braves Spring Training facility, offer insight into how the team trains and prepares for the upcoming season and will give perspective on what a day in the life for Braves players and coaches is like. The series will be narrated by Braves radio broadcaster Ben Ingram.

Coverage will also include storylines that develop over the course of six weeks in Florida.

A new episode will be released every Thursday for five weeks, beginning February 20 and will run through March 19th.

Spring Training 2020 will mark the Braves 75th consecutive year in Florida, but their first at CoolToday Park. CoolToday Park is a $125 million state-of-the-art complex located in West Villages in the City of North Port, Sarasota County. Spread across 90 acres with seven fields (four Major League, three Minor League), 11 batting cages and 63 pitching mounds, the ballpark’s capacity is 8,000 with a Northeast orientation and dimensions mirroring Truist Park.

CoolToday Park will host 17 home games beginning Saturday, February 22 versus the Baltimore Orioles. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cooltodaypark.com, by calling 941-413-5004 or in person at the CoolToday Park ticket office.

The Braves begin the defense of the National League East pennant on Thursday, March 26 at the Arizona Diamondbacks and will celebrate their home opener at Truist Park on Friday, April 3 versus the Miami Marlins. Tickets for the regular season can be purchased at www.braves.com/tickets or in person at the Truist Park ticket office.