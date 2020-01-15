Brewers Announce Spring Training Game Times

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced game times for the 2020 Spring Training schedule, which will begin with a meeting with the Texas Rangers in Surprise on Saturday, February 22. The Crew will play their first game at American Family Fields of Phoenix against the San Diego Padres on

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced game times for the 2020 Spring Training schedule, which will begin with a meeting with the Texas Rangers in Surprise on Saturday, February 22.

The Crew will play their first game at American Family Fields of Phoenix against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, February 23. In total, the 2020 Spring Training schedule consists of 34 contests (19 at home/15 on the road), including 17 games at American Family Fields of Phoenix. The slate will conclude at Miller Park with a pair of exhibition contests against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp on Wednesday, February 12 and position players have a scheduled report date of Monday, February 17. The first full-squad workout is set for Tuesday, February 18.

Please note that the Brewers encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance, as there is limited availability remaining for several contests, including the team’s final game in Phoenix on March 22 vs. the Chicago Cubs.

Fans may purchase Spring Training tickets online at brewers.com or by phone at 1-800-933-7890. Tickets will be available at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office beginning on Monday, February 3. Parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.

An updated Spring Training schedule is available here.