Carrier Heating and Air Conditioning announce promotion to support Brewers Community Foundation

MILWAUKEE -- Today, Carrier Heating and Air Conditioning, a proud partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a new program to raise money to support the Brewers Community Foundation (BCF), the charitable arm of the club. BCF is working with local organizations and leaders to support the many local nonprofits experiencing increased demand for services due to COVID-19.

With summer around the corner, many homeowners look to make improvements or enhance their home comfort products. Carrier Heating and Air Conditioning will make a donation to BCF for every qualifying Carrier Furnace, Air Conditioner, or Heat Pump sold in the months of May and June, for a total of $15,000 in support. Homeowners can contact their local participating Carrier dealer to learn about Carrier’s offerings, found online at CarrierMilwaukee.com.

“As a proud partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, we are pleased to support the Brewers Community Foundation,” said Mike Curtes, president, Auer Steel & Heating Supply Co. and Carrier Distributor - serving the Milwaukee area since 1940. “Our network of local Carrier dealers has a strong dedication to the greater Milwaukee area and we hope this donation will help provide assistance to the community during this difficult time.”

BCF harnesses the pride, passion and commitment of Brewers fans, players and other supporters to positively impact the lives of children and their families in the Greater Milwaukee area and throughout Wisconsin. Over the past nine years, BCF has generated more than $42 million to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs. In 2019, approximately 200 nonprofit organizations received funding through the Foundation’s initiatives.

Visit brewers.com/BCF to learn about ways you can join the team that goes to bat for those in need.