Brewers group tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that group ticket packages are now on sale for all 2020 regular season home dates, except Opening Day. There are seven all-inclusive areas that include food and beverage, along with a ticket to the game, which is ideal for groups, family and co-workers.

Recently updated this off season, the Brew Room, located in left-center field within the Restaurant to be Named Later, features indoor and outdoor seating for groups of 30 to 60 people. In addition to general admission seating, guests in this space can choose between two buffet menus, enjoy a private bar with two complimentary beers per adult and catch the game on flat screen high definition TVs.

All-inclusive tickets range in price from $40 to $135 per person. In addition to the Brew Room, other areas include:

Associated Bank Check Deck, perched above the Brewers bullpen



Aurora Health Care Bullpen, located on the field level in right field with a player’s view of the action



Johnsonville Party Deck, featuring a spacious patio ideal for socializing with friends and family



Miller Lite Deck, located just above the right-field bleachers



Toyota Territory, located just above the right-center field wall



Northwestern Mutual Legends Club, an indoor-outdoor luxury area

One of the many perks groups enjoy at Miller Park is the ability to lock in their seating locations before single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Feb. 15, and to do so for marquee matchups against Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. Additional benefits include recognition on the Miller Park scoreboard, block seating in a preferred location, no per-ticket handling fees and two Group Leader tickets to a future game.

Suites are also available for single-game rentals for groups of 20 or 30, offering open-air seating, a private lounge that includes a wet bar and in-house high definition TVs, as well as complete food and beverage service from Delaware North Sportservice.

Key large group dates for 2020 are Math Day on April 1 vs. the Cardinals, Weather Day on April 30 vs. the Washington Nationals, Little League Night on June 23 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Girl Scout Day on June 27 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, Scout Day on July 10 vs. the Colorado Rockies, and American Legion Day on Aug. 9 vs. the Chicago Cubs.

For more information or to purchase group ticket packages, call the Brewers Group Sales Department at 414-902-GRPS (4777) or visit Brewers.com/groups.