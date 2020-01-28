Brewers Launch New Lawn Pass at Spring Training

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers announced today the sale of the newest seating experience – the Lawn Pass – for Brewers Spring Training at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Offered this season for the first time, the Lawn Pass provides incredible value at $29 for a Lawn seat to all

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers announced today the sale of the newest seating experience – the Lawn Pass – for Brewers Spring Training at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Offered this season for the first time, the Lawn Pass provides incredible value at $29 for a Lawn seat to all 17 Home games of Spring Training. As this is a limited time offer, Lawn Passes must be purchased by Sunday, February 23.

The Spring Training schedule consists of 34 games (19 at home/15 on the road), including four split squad dates. Following the team’s final spring game in Arizona on Sunday, March 22 against the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers will close out the exhibition schedule at Miller Park with a pair of games against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

Spring Training Tickets are available in five seating areas: Diamond Box ($32), Field Box ($28), Infield Reserved ($20), Outfield Reserved ($18) and Lawn Seating ($8). Marquee pricing for games against the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks as well as the March 19 contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers are as follows: Diamond Box ($38), Field Box ($33), Infield Reserved ($25), Outfield Reserved ($23) and Lawn Seating ($12). Information on Spring Training season tickets may be obtained by calling the ticket office at 1-800-933-7890.

Beginning today, the Lawn Pass is available for purchase online only at Brewers.com\springtraining. Further, individual seats in all ticket categories are on sale. Please note that parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.

Attachment: 2020 Brewers Spring Training Schedule.