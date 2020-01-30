Brewers Sign RHP David Phelps
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment. A full David Phelps bio can be found here.
