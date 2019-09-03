Brewers Spring Training tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE – Spring Training is just around the corner for the Milwaukee Brewers, and tickets for games at American Family Fields of Phoenix are on sale now at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890. Tickets are available in five seating areas: Diamond Box ($32), Field Box ($28), Infield Reserved ($20),

Tickets are available in five seating areas: Diamond Box ($32), Field Box ($28), Infield Reserved ($20), Outfield Reserved ($18) and Lawn Seating ($8). Marquee pricing for games against the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks as well as the March 19 contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers are as follows: Diamond Box ($38), Field Box ($33), Infield Reserved ($25), Outfield Reserved ($23) and Lawn Seating ($12).

Additionally, there are two suites available, each of which can host a group of 20. Information on Spring Training season tickets may be obtained by calling the ticket office at 414-902-4000.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Phoenix on Wednesday, February 12, while position players have a report date of Monday, February 17. The first full-team workout is set for Tuesday, February 18.

The Brewers 2020 Spring Training schedule, which consists of 34 games (19 home/15 road), begins on Saturday, February 22 against the Texas Rangers in Surprise and concludes with a pair of contests at Miller Park on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24. The Crew’s first home game of the spring will be against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, February 23.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office beginning on Monday, February 3, 2020. Please note that parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.

The Brewers complete 2020 Spring Training schedule with home game times now included is available here. Please note that games and times are subject to change. For additional information, please visit brewers.com/spring.