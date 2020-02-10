Wisconsin resident only presale opportunity begins tomorrow

MILWAUKEE -- For the third year in a row, the Brewers are holding a special presale for Wisconsin residents to purchase tickets to any of the nine regular-season home games against the Chicago Cubs in 2020, which includes Opening Day on Thursday, March 26. The Crew wants Miller Park to

MILWAUKEE -- For the third year in a row, the Brewers are holding a special presale for Wisconsin residents to purchase tickets to any of the nine regular-season home games against the Chicago Cubs in 2020, which includes Opening Day on Thursday, March 26. The Crew wants Miller Park to be filled with loud and proud Wisconsin fans cheering on the boys of summer.

Fans may purchase up to eight tickets to any of the nine regular-season home games against the Cubs this season.

• Thursday, March 26

• Saturday, March 28

• Sunday, March 29

• Friday, May 22

• Saturday, May 23

• Sunday, May 24

• Friday, Aug. 7

• Saturday, Aug. 8

• Sunday, Aug. 9

The presale runs from Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. CT-Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. CT, offering Brewers’ fans another opportunity to guarantee their seats at Miller Park before single-game tickets become available to the general public at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Please note that this opportunity is only available online at brewers.com/WisconsinPresale and that interested fans must have a valid Wisconsin address when purchasing tickets.