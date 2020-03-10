Budweiser Ballpark Pass for 2020 season on sale now

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 10, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the 2020 Budweiser Ballpark Pass is on sale now at cardinals.com/pass. The popular ticket subscription service gives fans the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals home games as they want each month (excluding Opening Day) for a

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 10, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the 2020 Budweiser Ballpark Pass is on sale now at cardinals.com/pass. The popular ticket subscription service gives fans the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals home games as they want each month (excluding Opening Day) for a monthly fee of $29.99.

On each game date, Budweiser Ballpark Pass subscribers will receive a Standing Room ticket delivered digitally to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark app. With a Standing Room ticket, fans can enjoy the game, pregame activities and ballpark atmosphere from various social gathering spots inside Busch Stadium, including the Budweiser Terrace.

Fans entering Busch Stadium with the digital Standing Room ticket are eligible to receive promotional giveaway items at the gate for each game (provided they are eligible based on that giveaway's posted age and quantity restrictions).

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass will automatically renew each month for customers who purchase the pass. For more information about the ticket subscription service, or to make a purchase, visit cardinals.com/pass.