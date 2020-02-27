Cardinals And Fox Sports Midwest Team Up For Cardinals 5k

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 27, 2020 – Registration is underway for the Cardinals 5K, presented by FOX Sports Midwest, which will take place Saturday, April 11. Proceeds will benefit both the Cardinals Care Redbird Rookies program and Girls on the Run St. Louis. All participants will receive an exclusive quarter-zip

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 27, 2020 – Registration is underway for the Cardinals 5K, presented by FOX Sports Midwest, which will take place Saturday, April 11. Proceeds will benefit both the Cardinals Care Redbird Rookies program and Girls on the Run St. Louis.

All participants will receive an exclusive quarter-zip pullover and commemorative medallion. After finishing, participants can enter Busch Stadium and take a victory lap around the warning track.

Those interested in participating can learn more and register at cardinals.com/5K.

“It’s a fun event that gives us the chance to interact with fans and raise money for kids,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “Thanks to the support of race participants, we are able to join our partners at FOX Sports Midwest to raise funds for two worthy causes right here in our community.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Cardinals to re-launch a Cardinals run-walk,” said David Pokorny, Sr. Director of Marketing for FOX Sports Midwest. “It’s an opportunity for fans from throughout Cardinals Nation to have fun, get some awesome race swag, take a lap on the field and raise money for two great community programs.”

The Cardinals 5K will start at 8 AM on Clark Street between Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. The route takes participants through downtown St. Louis and along the riverfront, and finishes back on Clark Street.

Spectators are invited to show their support by cheering on their loved ones and friends, and enjoy the victory lap from designated seating areas inside the stadium for free.