Cardinals announce plans for 'Stay Home Opener'

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 1, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals are marking the team’s original home opener date on Thursday, April 2nd by encouraging fans to stay home and stay safe. The Club’s ‘Stay Home Opener’ includes a number of social media activations as well as the launch of the Club’s resources page, cardinals.com/support.

“We know our fans miss baseball, and we miss it too,” said Bill DeWitt III, Team President. “We would love to be celebrating our home opener tomorrow, but the current situation demands that we all help slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home and practicing social distancing. We hope our millions of fans will check out our website and social feeds which will celebrate some past home openers and also provide helpful links from our community partners on health and wellness issues.”

Community Support and Resources Web Page

The community resource web page houses comprehensive information on ways to support our community partners, as well as resources available for those in need. The website also incorporates a number of baseball-themed, educational activities for children.

“We are fortunate to work with a number of amazing community partners who are providing critical resources and aid to those most impacted in our region,” said Michael Hall, Vice President, Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “We’re honored to support their efforts and encourage our fans to help out where they can.”

The team is also working with its partners at FOX Sports Midwest and Anheuser-Busch on supporting the American Red Cross and the critical need for blood and platelet donations by promoting the need for healthy blood donors on their social media platforms.

In addition, Cardinals Care is working with the Stan the Man, Inc. to support hunger relief efforts for the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Starting Thursday, fans who donate to the Step Up to the Plate campaign will be entered into a drawing to win one of several baseball-themed prizes. Fans can find more information at stlfoodbank.org.

Social Media Activations

As part of the ‘Stay Home Opener,’ the team encourages fans to show their team spirit by wearing St. Louis Cardinals gear and by sharing their Busch Stadium home opener memories on social media using #STLStayHomeOpener.

Digital and printable signs stating “I Stay Home For ____” will be available for download from the team’s website, providing people the opportunity to show support for medical professionals, emergency personnel and others in our thoughts during this time.

The team will engage with fans and influencers throughout the day across @Cardinals social platforms, and will highlight exclusive Opening Day videos and photo collections from previous years.

On the Radio

In honor of the home opener, KMOX will be hosting a two-hour Cardinals special broadcast from 4-6pm featuring interviews with current and former players, including Chris Carpenter, Lance Berkman, Willie McGee, Mike Shildt, Adam Wainwright, Tony LaRussa and many more.

Fans can visit cardinals.com for complete details about Thursday’s #STLStayHomeOpener and the team’s ongoing efforts to support the community.