Cards acquire Ricardo Sánchez on waiver claim

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 6, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ricardo Sánchez* from the Seattle Mariners on a waiver claim. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals also announced that they have designated infielder Ramon Urias* for assignment. Sánchez, 22, made a

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 6, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ricardo Sánchez from the Seattle Mariners on a waiver claim. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals also announced that they have designated infielder Ramon Urias for assignment.

Sánchez, 22, made a career-high 27 starts for the Arkansas Travelers in 2019, going 8-12 with a 4.44 ERA, earning a Texas League (AA) All-Star selection. The 5-11, 215-pound native of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, has compiled a career mark of 25-47 with a 4.52 ERA in 111 games (106 starts) since debuting in the Los Angeles Angels organization in 2014.

Sánchez, who was signed by the Angels as an international free agent in July of 2013, also spent time in the Atlanta Braves organization (2015-18) before being traded to Seattle in November of 2018.