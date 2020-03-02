Chicago Cubs launch Friendly Confines Forever contest in celebration of historic ballpark restoration

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced the launch of the Friendly Confines Forever social contest which encourages fans to submit their most cherished Wrigley Field memory for the opportunity to win the ultimate ballpark package. The Friendly Confines Forever contest is a part of the Cubs’ celebration of the

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced the launch of the Friendly Confines Forever social contest which encourages fans to submit their most cherished Wrigley Field memory for the opportunity to win the ultimate ballpark package. The Friendly Confines Forever contest is a part of the Cubs’ celebration of the completion of the restoration and expansion of Wrigley Field which will take place at the ballpark in mid-April.

The fans are what makes Wrigley Field the “Friendly Confines.” With the completion of the historic restoration of Wrigley Field, the Cubs invite all fans to participate in celebrating through the submission of their most cherished Wrigley Field memory. Whether the memory submitted depicts generations in a family enjoying Cubs games at Wrigley Field or a memory of an unforgettable experience at a Wrigley Field concert, all submissions should show the love Cubs fans have for this historic ballpark.

HOW TO ENTER:

Starting today at 10 a.m. CST, fans are invited to create an original video no longer than two minutes in length which creatively describes their most cherished Wrigley Field memory and share their video on Twitter with the hashtag #FriendlyConfinesForever. Submissions for entry will be accepted until Tuesday, March 31, at 11:59 p.m. CDT, with winners contacted on or around Thursday, April 2. Submissions will be evaluated on the following criteria: creativity and/or originality, uniqueness of the story and captivating connection to Wrigley Field.

PRIZING DETAILS:

Nine winners will be selected and each individually honored at a single game during the Cubs nine-game homestand from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, April 29. The selected game will be predetermined by the Cubs and shared with each winner.

Each winner will receive four tickets total (one ticket is to be used for the winner and the remaining can be used for guests) to the game they are being honored at during the homestand, the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on the selected game day, one two-seat set of Major League Baseball-authenticated Wrigley Field seats and two personalized Wrigley Field brick pavers with one installed at the ballpark. Travel accommodations including round-trip transportation and a one-night stay at Hotel Zachary also are included.

For more information on how to participate in the Friendly Confines Forever contest and to view the official rules, please visit www.cubs.com/FriendlyConfinesForever.