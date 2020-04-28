Classic Mariners games on 710 ESPN & ROOT SPORTS for month of May

Seattle Mariners broadcast partners 710 ESPN Seattle and ROOT SPORTS are continuing their efforts to help keep fans in the game with re-broadcasts of classic Mariners games. Every night starting at 7:00 p.m., 710 ESPN and ROOT SPORTS will reach into the archives and air some of the most memorable

Every night starting at 7:00 p.m., 710 ESPN and ROOT SPORTS will reach into the archives and air some of the most memorable games in Mariners history. Full schedules for both radio and TV are available at Mariners.com/Classics. Here are some of the highlight for the month of May:

710 ESPN Classics Highlights

Friday, May 1 – Chris Bosio’s no-hitter from April 22, 1993 vs. the Boston Red Sox;

Saturday, May 2 – The 19-inning game against the Red Sox that Mike Cameron ended after 5 hours and 34 minutes with a game winning homer;

Friday, May 8 – The Mariners notch an American League record 116 win on October 6, 2001, with a 1-0 victory over the Texas Rangers;

Monday, May 11 – Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. hit back-to-back home runs against the Angels on September 14, 1990;

Thursday, May 28 – Randy Johnson strikes out 19 Oakland A’s on June 24, 1997.

ROOT SPORTS Classics Highlights

Friday, May 1 – 1999 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby from Fenway Park where Ken Griffey Jr. blasted 16 homers;

Monday, May 4 – The June 8, 2012 six-pitcher combined no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers;

Thursday, May 7 – Turn Ahead the Clock Night from July 18, 1998 vs. Kansas City Royals;

Wednesday, May 27 – Ichiro Suzuki sets a Major League record for most hits in a season on October 1, 2004;

Friday, May 29 – Ichiro’s final game with the Mariners on March 21, 2019 at the Tokyo Dome.

In addition to 710 ESPN, the Mariners flagship radio station, classic games will also air on select stations on the Mariners Radio Network.

ROOT SPORTS will also be replaying encore episodes of Mariners Mondays, Sunday Night Classics, Mariners All Access, Mariners Spotlight, and other programming from 2013-2020. More information about the upcoming ROOT SPORTS schedule is available at Northwest.ROOTSPORTS.com.

A full schedule of classic games is available at Mariners.com/Classics, 710Sports.com and Northwest.ROOTSPORTS.com.